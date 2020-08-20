Annual Golf Classic Raises over $44K for Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cortland Memorial Foundation’s 17th Annual Golf Classic was held at Cortland Country Club.

This year’s tournament raised more than $44,500 for the Cortland Memorial Foundation, which provides support to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center for equipment and programs that enhance patient care, promote health education, and improve the quality of life in Cortland and the surrounding area.

Funds from the tournament also support projects like the new Guthrie Cortland Cancer Center, which is expected to break ground in September 2020 and will improve the patient experience by providing expert cancer care and coordinated services in one location.

Since 2004, the events have raised over $1,200,000 in support of hospital programs and initiatives.

Debbie Nadolski, CMF Executive Director, said they are happy with the support through contributions.