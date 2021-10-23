Annual October drug take-back event held at Southport Fire Department and West Elmira Fire Department

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Sheriff Department and Casa-Trinity of Chemung County continue their annual take-back drug initiative in the Southern Tier.

This event happens twice a year, where they set up drive-up and drop-off tables at Southport Fire Department and West Elmira Fire Department once in April and October to partake in this Take-back drug program.

“We’ve been doing this since 2010. Every year we try to pick the same two locations so, the Southport Fire Department has been a huge friend to us with this event, as has the West Elmira Fire Department,” said Sheriff Bill Schrom

Residents were able to drop off any medications that they or their pets could no longer use.

“Just making it very easy for people to get rid of their expired unused. Whatever kinds of medications they have appointments liquids, animal medication anything at all, that they can’t dispose of otherwise, we collect it here and get rid of it for them,” said Schrom

This prescription take-back program serves as a service to keep children from having access to medications and prevent misuse of medications.

“It’s about getting certain medications out of the hands of young children. It’s getting out of the homes, so it’s not accessible to people whether they have ill intentions going into their homes and taking stuff,” said Schrom

Aside from this take-back drug initiative in April and October of every year, the drug-free community coalition also has drop-off sites available for those who wish to dispose of their medication.

Visit the Casa-Trinity website to find drop-off locations closest to you.