ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The fight against the virus is gaining a new weapon. The FDA Advisory committee approved the Novavax shot earlier this week.

FDA advisers reviewed data on the Novavax vaccine, voting to recommend the shots for Americans 18 years and older. The question becomes, if it gets approved, will this shot help boost vaccine rates? I spoke with local experts to find out.

There’s a couple things about the Novavax that separates itself from other vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna. This vaccine would be injecting spike protein, which is the special protein on the COVID-19 virus that causes the infection.

“The idea is that when you inject it, your immune system will respond to it and create antibodies to it and give you protection,” says Infectious Disease Specialist with Arnot Health, Dr. Justin Nistico.

While there hasn’t been a whole lot of data, Dr. Nistico says the initial studies look promising. Public Health Director for Steuben County, Darlene Smith says in terms of more people getting vaccinated, Novavax could be productive.

“This vaccine will not only give folks who have not yet been vaccinated, another option, but it’s also another option based on different science,” says Smith, “So, if some were uncomfortable with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which were both based on an mRNA technology, which teaches the body to make the spike protein. Conversely, the Novavax actually provides the spike protein directly. So, it’s a different vaccine that’s based on different science and different technology. So I think it’s great to have that additional option for those who may have been concerned about the science around Pfizer and Moderna.”

Officials says FDA approval for emergency use of Novavax is expected soon.

“Meaning that it requires more scrutiny in terms of safety data, and just its data in terms of how effective it is to get that full approval and that’s what it was for Pfizer as well as Moderna,” says Dr. Nistico.

Like Pfizer and Moderna, Novavax would also require two doses.

“It looks like the clinical trials looks like it’s slightly more effective for those who are under 65 versus over 65. Still a very good percent percentage rates, I mean, over 65, it’s about 79% effective whereas under 65, it’s it’s 91% effective, so both still good percentage rates, but a slight difference between in that depending upon age,” says Smith.

Smith adds that if Novavax does get approved, Steuben County will offer it.

“This will be classified more as the classic vaccine. It’s like the way in which how we’ve done other vaccines, and similarly like for example, certain things like tetanus vaccines and stuff like that. are made with similar technology,” says Dr. Nistico.

He adds that even though we are entering summer months, fall and winter are just around the corner, so it’s important to get vaccinated if you have not already.

Novavax has already been authorized in countries across the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom.