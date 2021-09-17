Apalachin man arrested and charged with cruelty to animals as Sheriff’s Office seizes 49 animals

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Terry Woloszyn, 59, of Apalachin, N.Y. was arrested and charged with animal cruelty to 49 animals.

On Sept. 9, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of animal cruelty happening on Pennsylvania Ave. in Owego.

During the investigation, it was determined that 33 dogs, 15 chickens, and even a pony were living in unsanitary conditions and left without proper sustenance.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Town of Berkshire Dog Control and the Town of Owego Dog Control, seized the animals.

Woloszyn was officially charged with 33 counts of Harboring an Unlicensed Dog and 49 counts of Cruelty to an animal. He was given an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at the Town of Owego Court at a later date.

Due to the immense cost of the medicine, transport, and care for these animals, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting donations. At this time, each dog was given an exam, rabies shots, as well as flea and tick medicine, with more treatment to follow.

Any and all donations to assist with this process will be placed into the Sheriff’s Office Animal Fund and used in animal abuse cases. Anyone who would like to donate can send a check made out to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and write “Animal Control” on the memo line.