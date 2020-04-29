Apple Maps now shows COVID-19 testing locations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico

(WBTW) — Apple Maps will now show COVID-19 testing locations inside of Apple Maps when a user does a search of nearby locations in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, according to Engadget.

When a user searches for a location, the first thing that pops up under “Search Nearby” is “COVID-19 Testing.” Clicking on that will display the locations near the user.

A user can click on the location to get directions and find a link for more information about that specific testing site.

Medical facilities that offer testing can submit their information for it to be reviewed by Apple and included on the map.

LATEST HEADLINES: