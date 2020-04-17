Apply to get paid $2K to watch your favorite TV series from home

(NEWS10) — CableTV.com is hiring five people nationwide to binge-watch their favorite TV series start to finish.

This offer comes at a time where many are home-bound and are doing just that, without the pay incentive.

If selected as one of the five participants nationwide for this opportunity, the company will give you a $2,000 paycheck, a one-year subscription to your preferred streaming service, a $100 Grubhub gift card, a blanket, plus other treats.

The application is simple and fast. The only requirement is to be at least 18 years old, be eligible to work in the United States and to be an active social media user.

Good luck! Here’s the link to the application: CLICK HERE.