Arctic League continues holiday traditions amid the COVID pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Arctic League began their annual Christmas packing for children in need within Chemung County.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has briefly paused or stopped some seasonal festivities, the Arctic League isn’t letting the pandemic stop them from helping families during this time of giving.

This year the league will be working for the next 17 days with about 16-20 volunteers packing and organizing gifts.

Director of packing Bob Haskins said because of the pandemic there will be fewer people in the building, which means they will have more packing days to fulfill the needs of children this holiday season.

Haskins also said when all the packing is complete, there may be a drive-thru for families to pick up gifts.