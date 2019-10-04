Arctic League searching for this years youth ambassador

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Tom Bruner, a member of the Arctic League Board joined us in the 18 News studio today to talk to us about this years search for the Arctic League’s Youth Ambassador.

Bruner says that they are looking for a child between the ages of 6 and 12 to lead this years Christmas Campaign. The ambassador will do the opening and closing of the “Big Book”, as well as being apart of the Christmas Parade and assist with the annual broadcast at the Clemens Center.

To apply Bruner says youths should personally write a letter to : Bell Ringer, Arctic League Inc., P.O. Box 113, Elmira, NY 14902. Bruner says the letter should be written and signed by the youth and it should identify why the child desires to assist with the Arctic League.

Deadline for applicaytions is Friday October 25th.