Arctic league seeking new bell ringer for 2019 Christmas Campaign

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arctic League is seeking a bell ringer from Chemung County who is between the ages of 6 and 12. The select applicant will be the youth ambassador for the 2019 Arctic League Christmas Campaign and will represent the Arctic league at various functions.

Those interested are encouraged to personally write to:
Bell Ringer, Arctic League Inc.
P.O. Box113, Elmira N.Y. 14902.

The letter should be written and signed by the youth interested and should specify if the applicant wants to assist the Arctic league.

The deadline for applications is Friday, October 25th.

