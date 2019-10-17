Arctic League Tree Donation

(WETM) – The Arctic League is still searching of a Christmas Tree for their annual broadcast! The annual broadcast will be held on Sunday, December 1st. The Arctic League is still taking certain suggestions from the community.

The tree should be about ten to twelve feet tall and is decorated by local volunteers.



If you want to donate a tree for the Arctic league, you can contact Arctic League Board Member Tom Seem at (607) 562-8082 or tomseem@gmail.com.



All tree nominations are due by November 15.