TOWN OF HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A long running dispute over zoning permits between a popular concert and event venue and the Town of Horseheads may not be over. There are new questions about whether events will be returning to “The L” in 2024.

A draft of the minutes from a meeting on December 13th show the Town of Horseheads Board voted to approve a permit amendment requested by the “Journey Church” to only operate a fitness center. In a planning board meeting on November 1st, the town said it was:

“…informed by Pastor Kevin O’Shell that the applicant desires to amend its application only requesting operation of the fitness center, withdrawing all requests for operation by either the Journey Church Inc., as property owner, or any other party as “tenant”, “lessee”, property manager or otherwise…”

After a review, the board found the amendment to “have no significant environmental effect.”

The board stated:

A. All uses permitted in a Residence A zone;

B. Use of professional offices defined and characterized by or conforming to the technical or ethical standards of a profession requiring licensing by the State of New York or certification of education beyond high school such as a financial consultant, accountant, tutor, artist, computer consultant, doctor, attorney, speech therapist, physical therapist, hearing therapist;

C. Approval by the Town Planning Board of the Final Development Plan;

D. Separate plan showing the location of professional offices and square footage of the offices;

E. Separate plan showing location of the fitness center and total square footage of center not to exceed 2,000 square feet;

F. An updated narrative, dated on or after the date of this resolution of the present and proposed uses of the property and existing buildings;

G. All changes or additions to the uses permitted in the PUD beyond what is shown herein shall be returned to the Town Board for further action or interpretation.

In a Facebook post made on January 2nd, a mixed-martial arts group called “Gladius Fights” announced a kickboxing event is returning to “The L” on February 17th. The post says tickets will go on sale soon.

As of Thursday, “The L” website shows no upcoming events. A message on the front page reads: “Prepare for an electrifying array of upcoming shows in 2024. Stay tuned for an unforgettable musical journey.”

In a phone call with 18 News, Town of Horseheads supervisor Don Fischer said the amended “Planned Unit Development” application does not allow for public ticketed events to continue at “The L.” Fischer told 18 News he was aware of the Facebook post announcing the MMA fight in February. Fischer said he would be contacting the Church to find out more. 18 News also reached out to Pastor Kevin O’Shell. Our messages were not returned.

Minutes from the November 1st planning board meeting reference an email sent on October 30th to Town of Horseheads Attorney John Mustico from Reverend Kevin O’Shell, the interim senior pastor at the Journey Church. The minutes say:

“The email is attached at the end of the minutes, however, due to the myriad of problems caused by The “L” – number one being the noise complaints brought on by the concerts, the most important part of the email reads as follows:

‘Given the situation with the Town, the reduction of our property tax-exempt status, the multitude of noise complaints, the difficulty and expense of mitigating the noise issues and the strain on our people caused by putting on the “L” events, there is no way that we can continue to host The “L” at our facility at the conclusion of the 2023 season’. Given these facts, the effort required to memorialize an agreement with iMatter seemed to me to be better placed elsewhere.’

The iMatter Foundation describes itself as a suicide prevention organization. It was founded by the previous senior pastor at Journey Church, Scott Lowmaster. Adam Bunce is described as the “Festival Director. The iMatter Foundation, the Journey Church and “The L” all share the same address at 116 Breesport Road.

18 News reached out to Adam Bunce Thursday. We did not hear back before this publication.

In a livestream video posted on Facebook on October 23rd, Mr. Bunce said: “There are rumors, rumors, and even more rumors. We hear them floating around the interwebs a lot recently, thanks to a certain local news organization. All scheduled events are happening, regardless of anything you read on the internet, regardless of any news report. Anything that is announced is happening here at “The L.” There is no other location, no other cancellation dates. Nothing is being moved, all happening here in house for the remainder of what’s scheduled in 2023″ Bunce said.

“Click that link, you’ll see everything going on for the next two and a half, three weeks. Those will be the final shows of 2023. That does not mean we are done doing shows forever, it just means we’re done for 2023, as we ramp up for 2024. We’ll have a lot of exciting things to announce in time, we’re just working out the details. I don’t want to announce things prematurely,” Bunce said.

On October 17th, 18 News reported Reverend Kevin O’Shell, the interim senior pastor at the “Journey Church”, told a Town of Horseheads Planning Board meeting the “I Matter Foundation” would “no longer sponsor these types of events” at the Church. Rev. O’Shell said the church was “looking to move iMatter events that are currently booked to an off-site location.” That meeting happened on October 4th.

In the full email presented in the Nov. 1st Planning Board meeting, Rev. O’shell explained the relationship between the Journey Church and iMatter, saying he realizes it is a “rather unorthodox way of operating.”

“I realize this is a rather unorthodox way of operating; however, some background information should help explain, in part, why this approach was taken. iMatter Foundation, Inc., was formed in order to expand our church’s out-reach ministry to aid in suicide prevention. We realized that, as a church, we would have limited opportunities to reach all areas of our community, but a separate, non-religious, 501(c)(3) would not be so restrained. Our congregation supplied a great deal of the volunteers for, and much of Journey Church’s outreach expenditures were used to support, iMatter Foundation activities. With the covid pandemic came significant challenges to our ability to reach out to the community, both from an opportunity and a financial standpoint. It was this that motivated Journey Church to partner with iMatter Foundation in the establishment of the “L”. We provided the venue, the equipment, and many of our congregants volunteered during the events while iMatter Foundation ran them.

Here is a list of the last remaining events that are on the schedule (concerts are in BOLD):

11/05 Alexandra Kay

11/10 Mick Foley Comedy

11/11 Gladius MMA

11/14 Bastardane

Our recent request to have our PUD amended really now comes down to seeking permission to allow our gym to continue. The LLC has been formed, and we are in the process of drafting the Lease agreement with the gym owner. The details that I believe are of most interest to the Town have been agreed upon by both parties. Namely, the gym will have use of the rooms that are designated as Room 203 and Room 207 on the AJH Design plans for the church extension of “Glad Tidings Journey Center” Drawing No. A-102. I believe the Town already has a copy of these plans, but I will provide an additional copy tomorrow morning. We will not be charging the gym owner any rent for the first year of operation of the gym with the potential of forgoing rent for an additional year. The gym currently operates Monday through Saturday and would like to continue to do so.

Lastly, the barber shop has ceased operating at our facility and has moved to a new location. Thank you again for your patience and kindness.

Sincerely,

Kevin H. O’Shell

Interim Senior Pastor

Journey Church”

As we reported in September, the “Journey Church” lost part of its tax exemption because of the money it was making from “The L” concert venue. Property records show the Journey Church lost 65% of its tax exempt status. That’s the percentage of revenue it was making from “The L.” The Church owed $33,031 in school taxes for 2023.”

In a planning board meeting on September 6th, Rev. O’Shell said Pastor Lowmaster was no longer associated with the church in any capacity. Rev. O’Shell also told the Town Lowmaster “left quite a mess” for the church to clean up. In a phone call, Lowmaster told 18 News he resigned on August 1st over what he described as “a lot of fighting, a lot of crazy crazy stuff and I’m just tired.”

As we first reported in March, the Town of Horseheads sent a letter to the “Journey Church” saying it should “cease all commercial activities on the premises” until it applies for proper zoning requirements. The letter said the Church did apply to operate commercial businesses on the property. However, the Town said it only approved the use of professional offices and not the quote “myriad of uses requested in its application.” In addition to a concert venue, the Town says the Church was also operating a fitness center, barber shop, wedding venue, and had plans to open a cafe restaurant.