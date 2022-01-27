Are you ready for wings?

With the Super Bowl quickly approaching in less than three weeks, Corning’s north side has a new eatery called Bridges Bar & Grill.

The local sports bar opened its doors on January 10th and offers a variety of foods.

Rosar Grill located in Horseheads will reopen its doors again tomorrow per the Bartender Jessica Green, since closing shop back in 2020 amid the pandemic.

As the business approaches its third week in operation, they’ve become known for their wings which include sweet chili, golden barbecue, garlic parmesan, mango habanero, and peanut butter and jelly.

In addition to their flavor of wing choices, Co-owner Becki Messner, said the business is also rooted in having a homey feel.

“We are a family-owned business, we’re two husbands and wives, and a lot of our children work for us.”

Messner said they are ready for the big game come Sunday, February 13th, and really hopes to have their liquor license by then.

Bridges will also feature live bands on Saturday and karaoke on Friday nights.