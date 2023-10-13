ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The fire departments in Horseheads and Elmira Heights will host fundraiser gatherings on Saturday, Oct. 14, to raise money for each department amid fire prevention week.

From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the Village of Horseheads Fire Department will have a Firehouse Subs sandwich truck outside the building. For dessert, the Elmira Heights Fire Department will have an ice cream truck at the fire department from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Jennifer Denicolo of the Horseheads Fire Department noted, “To have this event really helps us be able to buy gear and help our community with any kind of EMS or fire calls.”

The money raised from the fundraisers will go towards fire departments resources and the communities that they serve.

If you’re interested in more opportunities to support local fire departments, more is to come next week. Beginning on Monday, Oct. 16, and continuing until Friday, Oct. 20, the West Elmira Fire Department will have an ice cream truck fundraiser, every day, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.