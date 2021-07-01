Arnot Health COVID-19 vaccine Shot and a Beer event at Horseheads Brewing slated for July 8

Left: (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Right: (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Horseheads Brewing Company Thursday, July 8, 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on 250 Old Ithaca Rd.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine is available for adults 18 and older. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will also be offered. Vaccine recipients 21 and older will receive a voucher for a free pint of beer at Horseheads Brewing Company. For those under the age of 21, ice cream vouchers for The Last Stand in Horseheads will be provided.

To register, visit the Arnot Health website. Officials ask participants to wear short sleeves and expect a 15 minute observation time after the vaccine is administered