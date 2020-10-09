Arnot Health is assuring the public they are keeping up with testing demands

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Medical experts at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira wants to reassure the public they are keeping up with the demanding of testing within the Southern Tier.

As numbers continue to increase across the counties in the Southern Tier, it’s leaving many worried that testing supplies will become scarce.

Medical experts at Arnot have been testing nearly 300 people a day, and those that go to drive-thru testing sites should expect results 48-72 hours after the reference laboratory receives them.

Karen Harrington, Arnot laboratory Supervisor, said the high spike in cases has been keeping doctors and nurses on their toes. They have also been checking inventory for the public daily.

We’re doing the best that we can with supplies. It’s something that we monitor on a daily basis and report to leadership. At times it has been very difficult to obtain the supplies that were necessary, but we are, we are at this point and time in a very good place, where we’ve been able to achieve levels, stocking levels where we can meet the needs of the community. Karen Harrington, Arnot Ogden Medical Center laboratory Supervisor

Arnot continues to advise people to call their toll-free hotline if you are feeling symptoms of the coronavirus or just have general questions. You can also check their website to schedule an appointment.