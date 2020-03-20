Arnot Health is providing answers with the COVID-19 helpline

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Many around the community have been asking, and Arnot Health in Elmira is answering. Health officials have come up with a COVID-19 Phone Bank to ease the minds of those in the Twin Tiers.

After days of putting in the work to build the staff and knowledge from the CDC, they are now in business.

Their mission is to assess individuals over the phone with any coronavirus related concerns.

On staff nurses and medical providers are available to assess all levels of risks, and determine whether to self-quarantine or seek medical attention at appropriate locations.

The Arnot Health COVID-19 Phone Bank will be open seven days a week from 9 am – 7 pm. For more information call 1-800-952-2662, or go to the official site by clicking here. The plan is to continue helping people in the area understand what COVID-19 is until the pandemic subsides.