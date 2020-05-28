Arnot Health is providing mothers to be, safety during pregnancy and coronavirus pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y.(WETM) – The coronavirus pandemic is sending individuals around the United States in a panic.

During this time of uncertainty, the medical staff at Arnot Health wants families in the Twin Tiers to know they have the well being of all people, especially women that are pregnant.



Arnot Health has taken every precaution to protect expectant mothers and their children.

“There’s a lot of aerosolization that occurs when a woman is pushing towards the end of pregnancy when they are about to deliver the baby. As they are huff and puff, they are blowing all of that stuff into the air, and we don’t want our moms to have to wear a mask, because it’s very uncomfortable for them when going through the laboring process.” Jamie Palmieri, Perinatal Clinical Coordinator at Arnot Ogden

Medical experts advise mothers with planned delivery dates to contact their providers to arrange for testing for Covid-19 before admittance.

Those in active labor that arrive at the facilities can get a rapid test at the time of admission with results in 15 minutes.

Arnot Health is ensuring the safest place to have your baby!

Although multiple people are still not able to be in the hospital for visitations during the delivery of the baby, the hospital will allow one support family member to stay with both the mother and the baby during the time at the hospital.

“We also want to be at there side to support them,” said Palmieri.