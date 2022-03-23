Arnot Health hosted a virtual Zoom today to highlight National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.

According to the National Institutes of Health, colorectal cancer can affect both young and older adults, though the cancer is typically found in patients ages 50 and up, Dr. Daniel Biery, a Gastroenterologist at Arnot Health, said it’s important to stay on track with your health screenings.

“Colonoscopy is the best test that we have,” said Biery. “We sedate people nicely, and so, I don’t want people to be afraid that the exam is going to hurt them,” he added. “The biggest complaint is that they do need to be cleaned out: the cleaner the large intestine is, the better job that we can see what we’re trying to look for,” Biery concluded.

A few symptoms of colorectal cancer are changes in bowel function, rectal bleeding, and abdominal pain, and is among the third leading diagnoses in both men and women. Dr. Biery said that early detection is the best detection.

“The incidents or the frequency of colon cancer has decreased by approximately 1% per year, because of early detection, and making people aware of colorectal cancer signs and symptoms is very, very important,” said Biery. “So, the sooner they can get evaluated, the better it is for them long term,” he added.

Dr. Biery said that artificial intelligence advancements can detect traces of cancer that doctors may not see with their eyes alone.