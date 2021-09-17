ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes receives $152,000 in state grants

NEW YORK, (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced today $7.7 million in funding for strategic arts partners across New York State.

“The economic struggles resulting from the pandemic have impacted arts institutions especially hard, threatening many of the organizations and partnerships that play such an important role in our state’s vibrant, healthy communities,” Governor Hochul said. “These grants will provide the critical funding arts partnerships can use to access public support and bolster creativity in local communities.”

The Southern Tier will be receiving $152,000 of that money in the form of SCR Regrants to Cattaraugus, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga counties to the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.

The grants support a range of services, including the administration of regrants, technical assistance, and targeted support focusing on creativity and public engagement.

“NYSCA supports local artists and non-profits by administering vital funding across all regions of our great state.” NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus said. “Our Fiscal Year 2022 strategic goals prioritize expanding eligibility and increasing access for the full and richly diverse ecosystem of artists and arts organizations of New York. NYSCA regrants are a critical piece of NYSCA’s mission to develop and support the diverse spectrum of artists living and creating in New York State.”