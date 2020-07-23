As hot car deaths decrease, number of fatalities involving children who got into vehicles on their own has increased

(WWTI) — With the COVID-19 pandemic changing daily routines and families traveling in cars less, tragic hot car deaths have dramatically decreased in the U.S.

However, according to KidsandCars.org there has been an increase in fatalities involving children who got into vehicles on their own. Out of 11 losses, 55% of them were due to children trapping themselves in vehicles.

According to the nonprofit, supervision can become an increasingly difficult task as parents and caregivers have numerous priorities to juggle at once during these unprecedented times. The organization strongly encourages parents and guardians to ensure that cars and vehicles remain locked to avoid child access.

At home safety tips to help avoid children becoming trapped inside vehicles include: