ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Days after the snowstorm Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler joined us in the studio to discuss how the city handled the winter weather.

Power outages were tracked all over the region. Wheeler says that Steuben had some of the highest power outages recorded at as many as 8,000 consumers without electricity.

He applauds the snowplow crews, utility crews, law enforcement, EMS and more for their “phenomenal” work.