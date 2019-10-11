Ask the Manager: Vulnerable Youth Summit

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler joined us in the studio today to talk about the second annual Vulnerable Youth Summit.

Human Trafficking and all of the complexities will be the focus of this year’s summit. Wheeler spoke about how this issue is more prevalent in the local area that some may be aware of. Hightling this problem and providing education and tools should help local officials attack this issue.

The event will be held at the Bath Volunteer Fire Department on October 23rd from 8:30 to 11:45 am and is open to the public.