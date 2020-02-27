Ask the Mayor: Broken parking meters

(WETM) – Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell says the city is working on repairing parking meters across the city.

Mandell says the issue with the meters is the coin collecting system where some coins are getting jammed. Because the meters are getting a lot of use there could be a backlog of coins inside and that the coin collecting system is actually part of the old meters.

To fix the problem, the city will replace the bottom parts of the meters and try a new plastic collection system.







Mandell says that parking enforcement will not be issuing tickets to people parking at broken meters. So far, 108 meters have been fixed and there are several hundred more that need to be fixed and should be operational in a couple of weeks.

In the meantime, Mandell recommends using the credit/debit card option instead of coins.