(WETM) – On this week’s edition of Ask the Mayor, we talk with Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell about the proposed Six67 College Avenue Apartment building in downtown Elmira.

The project would consist of a four story, 115 apartment building adjacent to the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Elmira.







18 News first reported that the plan would require the closure and/or abandonment of Gates and Hibbard Places in Elmira to make room for the building.