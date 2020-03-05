Ask the Mayor: World Record for the Largest Human Shamrock

(WETM) – On Thursday, Jennifer Herrick from Elmira Downtown Development joined WETM to discuss the city’s attempt to form the Guinness World Record for the largest human shamrock.

The record-attempt will be part of a two-hour event with entertainment and food on March 15 at 1 p.m. in Eldridge Park.

“Last year, over 1,200 people in the city of Elmira, New York, gathered at Eldridge Park to attempt to set a new Guinness World Record by standing over a giant outline of a shamrock. Unfortunately, due the gaps, we did not break the record.” said Jennifer McGonigal, director of Elmira Downtown Development. “The support of the community is unwavering with all of our events and we know that the goal is attainable with their support – we will be prepared”

Each participant will receive a number and poncho (The ponchos have to be the same color and will be handed out AFTER you entered the field). Each individual will receive ONE poncho. The goal is to make the event as organized as possible – even standing in the Shamrock will be more efficient this year!

“I strongly encourage members of our community to come out on March 15 to help Elmira become a part of history,” said Dan Mandell, mayor of the City of Elmira. “Last year we had 1,200 people participate in our human Shamrock and we are hoping to greatly surpass that number this year!”



If you are interested in sponsoring or volunteering, please call EDD at 607-734-0341 or info@elmiradowntown.com.