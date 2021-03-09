Assembly Majority women legislators call for AG to complete Cuomo investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In response to the recent allegations against Governor Cuomo and the call for Attorney General Letitia James to investigate, Assembly Majority women legislators released the following statement on Monday afternoon:

We called on the Attorney General of the state of New York, Letitia James, to investigate these matters.

We believe that the Attorney General will exercise due process and expediency in her deliberations. We continue to support our Attorney General, the first woman, and the first African American woman to be elected to this position, as she launches this investigation. We request that she be allowed the appropriate time to complete her investigation rather than undermine her role and responsibility as the chief law enforcement officer of the state of New York. Our democracy demands that we be diligent and expeditious in our search for truth and justice. This matter deserves no less degree of care. We collectively request that all complaints involving sexual misconduct or otherwise be made with the Attorney General of the state of New York. We respectfully want to honor all situations simultaneously and believe the Attorney General is best equipped to do just that.

The statement was signed by 20 women in the Assembly. Those women are:

Crystal Peoples-Stokes

Kimberly Jean-Pierre

Alicia Hyndman

Inez Dickens

Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn

Latoya Joyner

Latrice Walker

Pamela Hunter

Donna Lupardo

Karen McMahon

Stacey Pheffer-Amato

Pat Fahy

Didi Barrett

Vivian Cook

Stefanie Zinerman

Deborah Glick

Helene Weinstein

Jenifer Rajikumar

Rebeca Seawright

Maritza Davila