Assemblyman Phil Palmesano presents WWII Veteran a proclamation during his centennial birthday celebration

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Locals joined together to celebrate the centennial birthday of Robert Stein.

Robert, a WWII veteran, turned 100 today and celebrated his birthday at Benfield Square in the Town of Van Etten.

Tons of people lined the streets to show their appreciation for their local hero, with a drive-by parade featuring police, fire trucks, a full line of classic, remarkable vehicles to horseback riders.

The community honored the hero, with saluting and a send-off from the Ithaca Civil Air Patrol.

During the ceremony before the parade, Stein received a proclamation from New York State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano on he and Senator Tom O’Mara’s behalf.