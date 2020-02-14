Assemblyman Ryan pushes for automatic credit from Spectrum after the outage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB/WETM-TV)-–A Western New York leader is pressuring Spectrum about refunds after a widespread outage.

Assemblyman Sean Ryan is calling on the cable and internet provider to automatically credit customers’ bills after service went out for several hours in Western New York and other areas in New England last weekend.

Earlier this week, Spectrum officials said they would credit customer’s bills only if they call the company and ask for it.

The outage was blamed on weather damage to the company’s fiber-optic network.