Assemblymember Steck endorsing Toporowksi for Albany District Attorney

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assemblymember Phil Steck is endorsing Albany County District Attorney candidate Matthew Toporowski. Steck, who represents part of Albany and Schenectady Counties, is set to announce the endorsement Tuesday afternoon.

Steck is scheduled to appear at Toro Cantina on Wolf Road in Albany at 1:30 p.m. to endorse Toporowski’s Democratic primary bid against incumbent David Soares. Soares has been Albany County District Attorney since 2004.

Zephyr Teachout—former progressive candidate for governor of New York—will join Steck by video for the announcement, and to call for a new approach to criminal justice.

Teachout has previously endorsed Toporowski, along with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, County Legislators Carolyn McLaughlin and Alison McLean Lane, Albany Common Council Members Alfredo Balarin and Judy Doeschatte, independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, and recording artist John Legend. Citizen Action of New York and the Working Families Part both back Toporowski, as well.