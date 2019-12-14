Athens PA man enters plea of “no contest” to felony charges

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Lance A. Johnson, 36, formally of Athens, PA, entered a plea of “no contest” to felony charges before Judge Evan Williams III.

A no contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the events of the crime but knowledges that he is responsible for committing it.

Johnson pled guilty to Strangulation, a felony of the second degree, Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree and Endangering the Welfare of Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Johnson will be sentenced on January 27, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department.

Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Johnson in June 2019. Johnson has been at the Bradford County Correctional facility since the date of arrest.