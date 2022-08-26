SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company is accepting sealed bids on a 2001 Freightliner Pierce Tanker.

The Volunteer Fire Company says on its Facebook page that bids will be accepted through October 7, 2022, and will be reviewed at a company meeting on October 12. The tanker is listed with 17,700 miles.

According to the Fire Company, the 2001 unit was removed from service following the discovery of rusted frame rails during the repair of the tank cradle. The tank and cradle were resecured to the chassis to make the unit drivable. Currently, the unit has its fill valves, tank/pump connections, and dump chutes removed, but all removed parts will come with the purchase.

Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company

ATTN: Board of Directors

211 Herrick Avenue

Sayre, PA 18840-9132

Anybody looking for more information on the unit can contact the Fire Company at 570-886-1195, or on their Facebook page.