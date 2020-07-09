Attorney General James hosting conference call on police dealings with protestors

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Following up from last month’s public forum on policing, New York’s Attorney General Letitia James is hosting a conference call on Wednesday to provide updates.

At 3 p.m., listeners can dial into the call for the latest on the Office of the Attorney General’s investigations into interactions between protesters, the general public, and members of New York City’s Police Department.

James will be joined on the call by Professor Barry Friedman of New York University’s School of Law.

Dial in to (855) 982-6764 to join the call. The conference ID is listed as 3145844.