Attorney General James renews suspension of state debt collection for 10th time

NEW YORK (WETM) – Attorney General Letitia James is renewing an order to halt the collection of medical and student debt owed to the state of New York with limited exceptions — through February 28, 2021.

This program is because of continuing financial hardships resulting from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, Attorney General James will accept applications for suspension of all other types of debt owed to the state of New York and referred to the OAG for collection.

This is the 10th time a debt collection suspension order has been in place since the pandemic began.

The temporary policy has also automatically suspended the accrual of interest and collection of fees on all outstanding state medical and student debt referred to the OAG for collection, so New Yorkers are not penalized for taking advantage of this program.

A total of more than 165,000 matters currently fit the criteria for a suspension of state debt collection, including, but not limited to:

Patients that owe medical debt due to the five state hospitals and the five state veterans’ homes;

Students that owe student debt due to State University of New York (SUNY) campuses; and

Individual debtors, sole-proprietors, small business owners, and specific homeowners that owe debt relating to oil spill cleanup and removal costs, property damage, and breach of contract, as well as other fees owed to state agencies.

People that want to apply for this temporary relief can fill out an application online or visit the OAG’s coronavirus website to learn more about the suspension of payments. A hotline number is also able to be called at 800-771-7755 to learn more.