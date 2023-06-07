ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to New York Attorney General Letitia James, companies might be taking advantage of the poor air quality in New York and using that as a reason to raise prices on essential goods such as masks, air purifiers, and air filters.

“The poor air quality impacting our state should not be an excuse for companies to increase profits on essential items,” said Attorney General James. “My office has zero tolerance for price gouging of any kind, and if New Yorkers notice abnormally high prices for essential items, I urge them to report it immediately. I also urge New Yorkers to follow local health guidance to protect their health and stay safe.”

New York has laws prohibiting businesses from taking unfair advantage of consumers by charging excessive prices for goods or services vital to consumer health and safety. The Office of the Attorney General asks consumers to report the specific increased prices, dates, and locations and to provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices.

Reports can be made online via the price gouging complaint form. Complaints can also be made by calling 800-771-7755.