Attorney General set for day two of discussion forum on police interactions with the public

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Letitia James, the New York State Attorney General, is holding the second day of a virtual forum on police interactions with protesters. The public hearing will be at 11 a.m., livestreamed again from the Attorney General’s website.

Several speakers will be on hand to provide public testimony:

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch

New York University School of Law Professor Barry Friedman