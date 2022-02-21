Average gas price in NY jumps seven cents

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of gas just keeps going up, and right now, the national average is $3.53 per gallon.

New York is even higher, with a seven-cent increase bringing it up to $3.75 per gallon.

Last year’s prices at this time didn’t even break the three-dollar mark. They averaged at $2.63 and $2.69, respectively.

Buffalo’s not too far behind the New York average, at $3.70 per gallon. Here are the averages across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $3.68 (up eight cents from last week)
  • Binghamton – $3.78 (up nine cents from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.70 (up eight cents from last week)
  • Elmira – $3.71 (up seven cents from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.76 (up eight cents from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.75 (up nine cents from last week)
  • Rome – $3.76 (up six cents from last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.71 (up seven cents from last week)
  • Watertown – $3.73 (up seven cents from last week)

“Oil prices remain over $90 per barrel this morning,” AAA says. “Tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to be a factor in rising oil prices. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market.”

