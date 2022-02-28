Average gas price jumps 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64

A motorist pumps gasoline at a Mobil gas station following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in West Hollywood, Calif., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon. And drivers in the Twin Tiers are feeling the pinch in their wallets even more.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg said further increases are likely.

The price at the pump is about a dollar higher than it was a year ago. As of February 28, Pennsylvania’s average is at $3.75 and New York’s even higher at $3.80.

The current weekly averages in the Twin Tiers are below:

Elmira: $3.76 (up 4 cents from last week)

Binghamton: $3.82 (up 4 cents from last week)

Ithaca: $3.81 (up 5 cents from last week)

Chemung County: $3.76

Steuben County: $3.76

Schuyler County: $3.78

Tioga County, Pa.: $3.77

Bradford County: $3.80

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.86 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.14 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $4.02 a gallon, up 12 cents over two weeks.