Avoca man arrested on drug possession and weapon charges

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on July 5, deputies arrested Craig Burlew, 58, of Avoca, following an investigation of a reported trespass occurring at a residence.

It is alleged that Burlew possessed a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, an assault-type rifle, and high capacity weapon loading devices.

Burlew was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Burlew was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

