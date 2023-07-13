CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Birds Restaurant in Corning debuted its Axe Throwing Lounge July 13.

The restaurant at 73 East Market Street has been serving customers for two decades. A lot of hard work and dedication went into putting this together.

“It’s been a collective environment with a group of people. My wife Debra, Dan Blodgett and we just really wanted to bring something that was unique to Corning. Some entertainment part of things, getting out and about and just being involved in community involvement and just having a good time,” said owner John Loehnert.

When putting this together, the community was a central focus.

“This is going to bring an aspect of night life, where you have a social aspect of it. Thursday, Friday and Saturday is going to be date night. Tuesday, Wednesday we’re hoping to have some teambuilding from the corporate world and things like that. Overall, just getting out and about and when there’s some rainy weather, when it’s too hot out, we have the A-C, beverages. Everything you need and good food downstairs,” Loehnert said.

Technique for throwing axes is also important. Step back once and throw it. Another helpful tip is to place your dominant foot forward and use your dominant arm to throw. It certainly worked well for me.