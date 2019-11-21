Bacot leads UNC past sharpshooting Elon

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 20: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels takes a rebound away from Chuck Hannah #1 of the Elon Phoenix during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on November 20, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Armando Bacot had 22 points and 14 rebounds to help North Carolina top in-state foe Elon.

Elon owned a 33-32 advantage at halftime thanks, in part, to accuracy from 3-point range. The Phoenix finished the game 12-of-32 from beyond the arc.

UNC’s size made the difference as the game progressed. The Tar Heels out-rebounded Elon 56-26. Cole Anthony had 10 rebounds, as well as eight assists.

The Tar Heels shot almost 43 percent from the floor, despite only knocking down 3-of-19 from 3. They had 18 offensive rebounds.

UNC will host Alabama Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Elon has lost three in a row after trips to Georgia Tech, Michigan, and Chapel Hill. The Manhattan Jaspers will visit the Phoenix Saturday at 4 p.m.