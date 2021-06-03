“Bags of Hope” in Steuben County gives comfort to those who need it the most

BATH, NY (WETM) – The First Presbyterian Church of Bath has joined with Steuben County Sheriff’s department to give support to those who need it the most.

“It’s very emotional because I have grown up wanting to help people, and my whole life was about helping people, so being able to do this project is very emotional and very exciting,” said Sara Johnson, Moderator of Deacons at First Presbyterian Church of Bath.

With help from donations, grants, and volunteers the church is assembling ‘Bags of Hope’ to give to those in need. Each bag contains a blanket, bottle of water, protein bars/ kid’s crakers & cheese, socks, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, band-aids, and hand sanitizer wipes. The bags for children also have a stuffed animal and a flavored drink pouch.

“I think it’s just one more example of what makes Steuben County special. The fact that we have a group of folks that care enough about strangers to take their time and their money to prepare these bags and then have them available for others to use is just incredible,” said Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

The church was awarded a grant of $2000 from the Committee on Mission and Witness from the Presbytery of Geneva. When the bags are ready, they will be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Department. The deputies will carry the bags with them in their vehicles to be given to people in need that they encounter.

“Whether they are homeless, indigent, whether they are going through a traumatic situation, such as an accident, fire, or violence, this bag gives them a little bit of hope to make it through,” Johnson said.

“This gives us the opportunity to help ease people’s fears and help them find a way forward with hope,” Allard said.

If you would like to support their mission, you can send donations to Presbyterian Church Outreach Fund 6 E. Morris Street, Bath, NY 14810.