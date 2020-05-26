BAIL FAIL: Local man arrested multiple times in 2 weeks and released

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- At around 8:00 PM on Sunday, May 24, 2020, a caller from the City of Corning, called the Corning Police Department to report that Kyle Horton had stolen her 2018 Nissan Altima.

Responding Corning officers attempted to get the location of the vehicle by using the Find My iPhone function of the victim’s cellphone which had been left in the vehicle but the iPhone had been disabled.

Around 5:30AM on Monday, May 25, officers from the Corning Police Department located the stolen 2018 Nissan Altima without any license plates and with significant rear end damage being operated on West William Street in the City of Corning.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Wallace Street where they found the vehicle being operated by Jeremiah Hazen, 24, of Lormore Street in Elmira, and Kyle Horton, 20, of Corning.

Kyle Horton and Jeremiah Hazen were both charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree, a class D Felony.

Both subjects were arraigned in Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court and were released on their own recognizance to appear in City Court at a later date.