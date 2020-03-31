1  of  2
Baja California state troops to get keep people indoors, prevent spread of COVID-19

by: Salvador Rivera

Musicians walk in a near deserted Revolucion street as non essential business are closed in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on March 27, 2020. – Baja California state ordered on March 24 the closure of bars, casinos, clubs, gyms, museums, cinemas and all non essential business as a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — With more and more coronavirus cases popping up throughout the Mexican state of Baja California, its government leaders are announcing severe measures to try to get people off the streets.

Municipal police and state guardsmen have been ordered to patrol neighborhoods to “persuade” residents to stay indoors. No “wandering” will be allowed.

“We are going to invite people to remain in their homes and to heed instructions from the secretary of health and remain isolated to prevent mass spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Carlos Flores, commissioner of the Baja California State Security and Investigation Guard.

Streets of Tijuana will soon have state troops patrolling streets asking people to remain indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The effort will begin Tuesday morning with the hope people will listen and respect what the state is trying to do. According to Flores no arrests will be made “without cause.”

Flores added that the troops, in addition to patrolling and contacting the public, will check the residents they encounter for signs of illness.

“If there are people who show symptoms they will be checked out and medical attention will be provided to determine if they have COVID-19,” Flores said.

Over the weekend, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador encouraged people to stay indoors and to practice social distancing.

Lopez Obrador has been criticized for not implementing the World Health Organization’s recommendations to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been accused of not taking the Covid-19 virus seriously enough.

