(WETM) – Barneys New York announced that they are closing all of their locations. The major fashion company filed for bankruptcy last August.

The new court records for Barneys New York were filed this past Wednesday. The store originally announced that it would close 15 stores.

Today, the iconic retail hub announced they will be closing all of their retail stores including the one on Madison Avenue.

Though they are closing, the brand will still exist and be sold at Saks Fifth Avenue.