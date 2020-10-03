Bath man arrested for drug possession

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Village of Bath Police Department reports the arrest of James M.

Youngs, age 35, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

The arrest stems from the investigation into the sale of crystal methamphetamine in the Village of Bath. Mr. Youngs is currently on New York State Parole for Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Parole has issued a parole warrant.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Bath Police Department, Corning City Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and the Steuben County District Attorney Investigators