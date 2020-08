BATH, N.Y (WETM-TV)- The Village of Bath Police Department reports the arrest of Joseph V. Orell,

age 23, of Budget Inn, Bath, NY, for Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. The investigation stems from June of this year.

The charge alleges sexual contact with a minor when the defendant is older than age 21 and the child is younger than 13-years-old. More charges are expected.

Mr. Orell was processed and taken to the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court today.