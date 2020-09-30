Bath man arrested on drug charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Village of Bath Police Department has made an arrest after an investigation into drug sales.

Shannon L. Brockway Jr. is in custody after an investigation into the sales of fentanyl from 18 W Steuben Street in the Village of Bath in the Spring of 2020. Brockport is being charged with 2 counts of Criminal Sales of a controlled Substance in the Third Degree, all class B felonies.

Currently, Brockport is on New York State Parole for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and they have issued a parole warrant. He will have his arraignment at a later date.