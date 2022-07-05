BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee’s Brandon Beuter has been named the Bath Rotary Club’s 2020-2021 Citizen of the year.

As co-chair of the Opioid Committee, Brandon is an AIM Certified Recovery Peer Advocate and NYS Certified Peer specialist. He was nominated for the award by former county Assistant District Attorney and committee member Amanda Chafee. The award was officially announced on June 28, 2022.

“Nothing would have been possible without the support and help from everyone that’s been on this journey with me!” Beuter said. “Never did I think I would be working on efforts with people that I have, and never did I ever think I would be anything but an addict. Working with so many amazing people and being able to chair a committee has been one of the biggest honors I have ever had.”

“This isn’t an individual award — this is for all of us to share because without all of you none of this would have been possible!” Brandon continued. “Like the plaque says, let’s continue to put ‘service above self’ and let’s continue to shape our community one person at a time.”

For more information on the Bath Rotary Club, you visit their website at bathnyrotary.org/