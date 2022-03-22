ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police and Fire Department are taking the ice for a hockey game fundraiser and bragging rights on Friday, March 25, 2022, at First Arena. The event starts at 6 pm.

“I’m very excited. It’s something we’ve been talking about for a while. Last year with COVID-19 and stuff like that, we weren’t able to have the game like we were supposed to last year. This year we’re hoping for a big crowd and a competitive game.” said Hunter Argetsinger, Police Officer, Elmira police Department.

This event is returning after being on hiatus for a couple of years.

“We’ve had a lot of disorganization throughout the departments. Last year we wanted to bring home and get back to our roots where we used to play,” said Argetsinger.

This game is played to uplift the community members for a good cause.

“just the camaraderie thing like all of us we all work together and you know the tight-knit community and stuff like that. When we get on the ice, it’s a fun time. We get to talk to people outside the professional standpoint. We get to know each other. A lot of us play already. This is a really good thing to show out for the community. ” said Argetsinger.

The First Arena is excited to see the community engagement surrounding both the police department and fire department aiming for the same goal, enhancing the city of Elmira.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. These guys are our local everyday heroes. They’re in a hockey uniform. They get to see a different side of them, you know, and, and allow them to have fun. Usually, they’re out there protecting us every day. They’re going to have some fun together for a few hours,” said Steve Donner, President, Mammoth Entertainment 7 Sports.

The local arena is using this event to restore the fun in the community with the help of law enforcement and fire safety officers.