ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Battle of the Barks campaign is coming to a close.

Teall’s Tavern is raising money to donate to the SPCA.

The Battle of the Barks competition is between Teall’s Tavern and the Finger Lakes House competing to see who can raise the most for the Chemung County SPCA.

Competition ends October 5th.

